Volunteers collecting goods for South Burlington homeless population

The South Burlington Orchard Community Action team is doing their part this holiday season giving back to the homeless population.

Volunteers started their Food Drive Plus program five years ago, it now has turned it's focus directly to helping the local homeless living at the Beacon apartments on Shelburne Road, who reached out for assistance from the community.

The program asks for anything from food and clothing, to laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.

"If we can provide them with products and food that allows them to get up in the morning, and take a shower and brush their teeth and put on some clean clothes, we wanted to support that and give them a fighting chance," said Louis Godin of Orchard Community Action.