Volunteers fear respite house is trading hominess for solvency

A Colchester hospice care center is going through some changes and some people who've worked there for years have concerns.

Volunteers organized The McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester back in 1981. The nonprofit thrived for years with its with local and homey feel. But last year the organization that runs it became part of the larger University of Vermont Healthcare Network. It's now also seeing changes to the budget and staff.

Galen Ettlin spok with Seven Days' Molly Walsh who covered the story in this week's issue.