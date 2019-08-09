Volunteers from NY to help fight wildfires in Pacific Northwest

A crew of 20 employees and volunteers from New York are traveling to help put out wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

The volunteers and Department of Environmental Conservation staffers are mostly from the ranks of the state's forest rangers.

They will get their assignment once they arrive and join crews from other states.

Firefighters are now battling more than 100 high-priority wildfires in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, with nearly 9,000 firefighters hard at work.

The New York team will likely give support for about two weeks.

All travel and administrative costs will be paid by the U.S. Forest Service.