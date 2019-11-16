Volunteers help clean-up after Halloween storm

More than two weeks after the Halloween storm that dumped a record amount of rain in some areas of Vermont; some homeowners are still cleaning up.

On Saturday, volunteers from around the region were willing to lend a hand in Chittenden, Addison, Franklin and Orleans Counties.

"We're here on a call of service from the governor to assist some of the residents of Vermont that got impacted by the storm back on Halloween, and it's just a good feeling to get up here and give back to the community in their time of need,: said Eli Rivera, part of the Vermont Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters.

Volunteers from around Vermont and New England spent their Saturday helping to pick up, and muck out basements of affected homeowners.

V.O.A.D. says just over 30 homes were impacted.

"I couldn't have cleaned out the stuff that need to be cleaned out without them, just hauled some of the heaviest stuff out of the basement, they're great," said Underhill homeowner, Patricia Gray.

Many homes the group visited had already been cleaned up thanks to the help of neighbors,

"Sometimes when we get here, we just came in, did a couple of things and then we had to break up again," said Tim Brown of the V.O.A.D.

Volunteers say since communities have already pitched in to help, the group has a better chance of reaching every home on their list. They hope to wrap up their work by the end of the weekend.

