Volunteers launch Waterbury community news project

A new volunteer-led project in Waterbury is seeking to be a community news laboratory for student journalists while producing local news in a challenging economic and social time.

Journalist Lisa Scagliotti says and other founders of the new Waterbury Roundabout wanted to help fill the void when the weekly Waterbury Record, published its last issue in late March.

She turned to students she mentors at the University of Vermont to help get the site up and running.

They’re still trying to figure out a business model, but she says she hopes the site can become a vital source of information for the community.

5/17/2020 10:59:06 AM (GMT -4:00)