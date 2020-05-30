Volunteers participate in 50th anniversary of Green Up Day

Despite the pandemic, many still came together for the 50th anniversary of Green Up Day.

In Winooski, a small group of CCV students met up, to clean up.

Per organizers recommendations, people were seen wearing masks and gloves as they picked up trash.

Volunteers say they felt it was important that they still got out to participate in the annual tradition.

"Just doing small little things for ourselves and each other I think is the best way to go about this. It's hard to conceptualize a really big change right now with the world kind of being terrifying," said Jennifer Rosenblum.

