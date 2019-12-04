Vote scheduled on Newport City ATV plan

A vote has been scheduled on whether to allow all-terrain vehicles to travel some streets in Newport City.

Newport residents can vote Jan. 14 to either scrap the planned ATV pilot program or continue with it.

The City Council voted in October in favor of allowing ATVs on some streets with a trial period planned to run from May to October.

Opponents gathered enough petition signatures last month to put the issue to a vote.

Mayor Paul Monette says he thinks allowing ATVs will attract visitors and boost the city's economy.

Opponents say they worry ATVs are too loud and dangerous.

