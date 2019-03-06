Voter turnout generally low for Town Meeting Day

An ebb and flow of Vermont voters made their voices heard on Town Meeting Day.

"There's a predictable rush at the beginning of the day, lunchtime, school's in session, you got the 3 o'clock," said Jim Holway, a Burlington ward clerk.

But if you had to wait in a line, don't be fooled. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says the state doesn't have final numbers yet, but anecdotally there was low turnout at the polls.

That falls in line with the past five years. In all but 2016, an election year, only around 20 percent of voters came out.

There were plenty of issues for that 20 percent to vote on this time around.

"I was really excited and also kind of surprised," Winooski Mayor-elect Kristine Lott said.

After a long line of men in the mayor's seat, Winooski voters elected their first female mayor by 70 votes.

Lott says she's focusing on upping homeownership in the city.

"We need to make sure that we have a diversity of housing options for everyone across the income spectrum, everyone that lives here, to ensure that everyone has a place here. But also to ensure we have a sustainable tax base that can fund city services," Lott said.

In Rutland, incumbent Mayor David Allaire beat Michel Messier, securing himself another two-year term.

Thirty-eight Vermont towns passed climate change resolutions Tuesday. Nonprofit 350Vermont says this sends a message to state leaders that climate change and moving away from fossil fuels are priorities.

Voters in Burlington, Middlebury and Manchester approved single-use plastic bans.

"I think that stuff's important," said Tim McCoy of Burlington. "We have the opportunity here in Vermont to be an example to the rest of the country."

Morristown voters decided to change the town's name to Morrisville.

And over in Cabot, voters are keeping their high school, despite only having 39 students.

But School Board Chair Chris Tormey says the formation of a new supervisory union could give those students a boost.

"With conversations with those schools, might be able to work out some collaboration with students in Cabot could make use of opportunities at those two high schools," Tormey said.

