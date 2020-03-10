Voters hit the polls in Michigan; Sanders banking on youth vote

It's no Super Tuesday, but voters hit the polls in six states on Tuesday to decide who will get the Democratic presidential nomination.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are competing for 352 delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Biden has the most pledged delegates at the moment and Bernie Sanders is hoping to halt his momentum as the primary enters its next phase. Our Adam Sullivan talked with voters in Ann Arbor.

Life on the campaign trail takes you to many different communities. In Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan, Bernie Sanders is banking on younger voters.

Ann Arbor is about 30 minute drive west of Detroit. Almost a straight shot on Interstate-94. My first stop -- the Washtenaw County clerk's office. There, I met Larry Kestenbaum, who helped me identify the 150 precincts in and around Ann Arbor.

"We are expecting a huge turnout and already in this county we have had 38,000 absentee voters," Kestenbaum said.

Over at city hall, the line of voters filing for same day registration stretched around the building. It's the first major election in Michigan where that is an option. The majority of those in line were students, and Bernie Sanders supporters.

"I don't think that any other candidate has the potential to take the action that we need," said Madeleine Aquilina, a Sanders supporter.

"He cares about immigrant families. I'm a child of two immigrants. He cares about the education of our future and he's thinking about the sustainability of the world," said Bushra Habbas Nimer, a Sanders supporter.

"Big pharma is terrible and Joe Biden is bankrolled by it," said Austin Gillbert.

There are upwards of 40,000 college students in the county alone, but not all of them are supporting Sanders.

"The United States is not the correct place for socialism to be implemented. I think that a lot of Bernie Sanders' policies are not realistic and they mostly have unintended consequences that he is not willing to grapple with," said Alexander Tuakrsky, a Biden supporter.

Before heading to the polls, I made a quick pit stop at the 'Big House,' the home of the Wolverines. It's the largest college football stadium in the country with a capacity of over 107,000. For a little perspective, it could fit over a third of all the registered voters in the county.

It turns out the precinct I was looking for was directly across the street. There, I found more voters casting their ballots for Sanders.

Winter Brooks said she's disappointed the choice came down to two older white guys. "Yeah, so definitely Elizabeth Warren. I think a lot of people in Ann Arbor supported Elizabeth Warren, but also Kamala Harris is somebody I looked at," she said.

Another voter, Vanessa Winborn, said she likes Sanders' ideas but says right now the country needs Biden. "I think after Trump, you need to clean up the house first before you can move forward," she said.

