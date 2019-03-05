Voters in Bennington to decide if town should have mayor

Voters in Bennington are set to decide whether the town should have a mayor.

Voters on Tuesday will encounter the fourth referendum on the issue, which has remained a point of discussion for more than two decades. The Bennington Banner reports the most recent mayor question was defeated on a vote of 1,483 to 954.

Both the current version of the referendum and the one last year has been submitted as proposed amendments to the Bennington town charter. The change would replace the professional town manager's post with an elected mayor while leaving the select board and other parts of the charter untouched.

Opponents, including nearly all town officials, have said an elected mayor wouldn't necessarily have managerial experience - which is required of a hired town manager.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/5/2019 12:18:43 AM (GMT -5:00)

