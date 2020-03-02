Vermont voters prepare for big election day

Town Meeting Day and Super Tuesday combine for a big election day in Vermont on Tuesday.

For more than 200 years, Town Meeting Day has been an important election day in the Green Mountain State. It's a unique day, that has some towns offering direct voice-voting on specific issues.

All polls open sometime between 6 - 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Vermonters can register to vote on any day leading up to and on Election Day.

Along with local elections, voters will be choosing a candidate Tuesday during the presidential primary.

Vermont is one of 14 states to cast ballots on Super Tuesday.

There are 13 candidates in Vermont's Democratic Primary ballot, including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Although Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer just dropped out of the race, voters will still see their names on the ballot.

On the Republican side, incumbent President Donald Trump is on the ballot along with two other candidates.

If you're voting early absentee, your ballot must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday or when your town clerk's office closes.

Or, ballots can be turned into your polling place by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The ballots may be returned by mail or in person, unless the ballots were delivered by justices of the peace who would then return them to the town clerk.