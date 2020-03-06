Voters reject nine school budgets on Town Meeting Day

Vermont voters approved a majority of school district budgets on Town Meeting Day.

Based on preliminary results from the Vermont School Boards Association, 91 budgets were approved and nine were defeated. Results from three districts are still pending and 12 districts vote later this year.

Those budgets defeated include:

Alburgh School District (Grand Isle Supervisory Union)

First Branch Unified School District (Chelsea and Tunbridge) (White River Valley SU)

Harwood Unified Union School District

Milton Town School District

Slate Valley Unified District

South Burlington School District

Springfield School District

Strafford School District

Windham School District (Windham Central Supervisory Union)

Bonds measures to cover school construction projects were appproved by voters in the Barre Unified Union School District, Champlain Valley School District, and Canaan School.

Other bond proposals were defeated in the South Burlington and Slate Valley School Districts.

