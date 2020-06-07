School budget, absentee ballot voting deadlines extended in New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots until the day of the election.

To be counted, primary ballots must be postmarked by June 23rd. The Governor previously issued Executive Orders allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the June 23rd primary elections and ensuring every New Yorker registered to vote receives a postage-paid absentee ballot application in the mail.

The Governor also announced he will issue an Executive Order extending the deadline for school districts to receive school budget ballots. To be counted, school budget ballots can be accepted by hand delivery through 5pm on June 9th and received by mail through June 16th by the school district.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Governor Cuomo said. "Extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots builds on our previous Executive Orders to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote absentee in the upcoming primary election and it will help to increase voter participation as we continue to fight this virus."

