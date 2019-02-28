Vt. ACLU weighs in on Fair and Impartial Policing decision

The U.S. Justice Department now says Vermont State Police are following federal law on immigration enforcement.

At issue is Vermont's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy that directs state troopers not to ask about immigration status during investigations. The state maintained the policy did not violate federal law because it does not prevent officers from sharing information with the feds, just not to ask.

And now, the justice department agrees. But what does the Vermont ACLU think about this decision? The organization's attorney, Lia Ernst, spoke with our Darren Perron about the ACLU's reaction to the decision. Watch the video for the full interview.