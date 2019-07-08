Vt. AG pushes for state police to get body cameras

The Vermont Attorney General wants the state police to have body cameras.

State police officials have said they want body cameras but that with a price tag of upwards of $260,000 a year to store footage, funding is an issue. Attorney General TJ Donovan calls the cameras best practice in policing.

"Body cameras are the best evidence as to what happened. It's good for the police officer, it's good for the citizen. It makes sense. It's a true and accurate picture of what transpired at the scene. There's no more he said versus he said. It shows us exactly what happened. Certainly there are some limitations but I think it's the best evidence," he said.

State police say the cameras will eventually be purchased when they can find money for the ongoing cost of video storage.