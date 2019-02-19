Vt. AG questions legality of Trump emergency declaration

Vermont's attorney general is questioning the legality of President Trump's national emergency declaration.

Vt. Atty. Gen. T.J. Donovan-File photo

In a statement released Tuesday, T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General, wrote in part, "In declaring a national emergency, President Trump seeks to raid funds already designated for other purposes, diverting those funds to pay for an unnecessary border wall."

Donovan says he's working with the governor's office to determine if Vermont funds will potentially be diverted to pay for a wall.

Click here to read Donovan's full statement.