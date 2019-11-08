Vt. AG to release review use-of-force review of Burlington officer

Vermont's Attorney General Friday is expected to release a use-of-force review in the case of Burlington officer linked to a local man's death.

Douglas Kilburn was found dead in his home back in March three days after a fight with Burlington Police Officer Cory Campbell in the parking lot of the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Police say Kilburn punched Campbell and then the officer punched him back.

The medical examiner indicated injuries to Kilburn's skull may have been a factor in his death.

The results of the investigation will be released Friday afternoon.