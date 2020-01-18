Vt. Attorney General joins lawsuit to stop non-citizen arrests at courthouses

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general to halt federal immigration arrests of non-citizens without a judicial warrant or court order in and around state courthouses.

In Vermont, ICE arrested a man outside a Burlington courthouse in 2017 as he was on his way to attend a preliminary hearing for a DUI charge. The same year, another man was arrested as he entered a Windsor County courthouse to respond to a DUI charge. On New Year's Eve 2018, a local activist was arrested inside a Middlebury courthouse immediately after he pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge.

"ICE courthouse arrests disrupt court functions, trample the due process rights of the accused, imperil public safety, and deter immigrants from reporting crimes," said Donovan. "By using the court

system to trap immigrants for detention and deportation, ICE is effectively keeping immigrants from ever accessing state courts in the first place and actively interfering with and violating the rights of individuals, associations, and organizations," he said in a statement.

Attorney General Donovan joins the attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and the District of Columbia in filing of the brief.