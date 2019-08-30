Vt. Attorney General pushes for free robocall blocking software

Vermont's attorney general is pushing phone companies to give people robocall-blocking software for free.

Unwanted robocalls may soon meet their match. (PxHere)

T.J. Donovan is one of 50 attorneys general that have joined with a dozen phone companies to put into place new efforts to fight illegal robocalls, but he says there's still more to do.

Donovan and other attorneys general want telecom providers to take a greater role in identifying and blocking spam calls and automatic call-blocking services.

"I think people are smart. Consumers are upset. Consumers buy things, and if companies aren't going to be willing to address this, they'll lose business," Donovan said. "That's how the world works. Consumers are upset. We've heard them. And now we have to make sure the industry does too."

Currently, there are different devices and apps for your phones that you can install right that will help filter out many of those spam calls.

Most landline options cost money, but there is at least one free app for iPhone users.

