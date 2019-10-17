Vt. Attorney General says people seeking asylum shouldn't be turned away

Vermont's Attorney General says people trying to escape to our country shouldn't be turned away.

T.J. Donovan is joining several attorney generals in challenging a rule that prevents most Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

Under the rule, people who traveled through another country to get to the U.S. wouldn't be granted asylum unless they could prove they were denied asylum in at least one of the countries they passed through.

According to Donovan, asylum seekers would have to live in potentially unsafe areas and encourage risky journeys trying to come into the U.S. undetected.