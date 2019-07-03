Vt. Attorney General speaks out on high profile crime cases

We follow up on those three high-profile violent crime cases that got dismissed in Vermont.

The Attorney General's office tells WCAX it could take a while to review them.

We told you how Aita Gurung, Veronica Lewis, and Louis Fortier were all charged with murder or attempted murder in three separate cases.

The Chittenden County State's Attorney says she had to dismiss those cases because there was not enough evidence to prove sanity.

After that -- the Governor asked the AG to review those cases to see if charges could be brought against the three.

"These cases are a couple of years old, so we're going to take our time, do our due diligence, and do a thorough independent review," said Donovan said. "I don't like to give a timetable because you start reviewing a case and you could have a question that would lead to more questions. But we know that these are important decisions to make, we now that there was quite a bit of controversy about the decision, so we're cognizant of that. But we want to do our job and we want to do it well."

Since her attempted murder case was dismissed by the state, Veronica Lewis was charged with federal gun violations, and remains in custody.

Donovan says the federal charges against Lewis will not impact his office's decision about whether to bring charges against her.