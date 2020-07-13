Vt. Corrections replaces health care provider in wake of inmate death

The death of a Black inmate who told medical staffers he couldn't breathe has led the Vermont Corrections Department to change health care providers and rethink the way it provides health care in prison.

Kenneth Johnson, 60, of Lyndon, died in December at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. His death is the subject of multiple investigations, but Corrections Commissioner James Baker says the state has determined Johnson died of an undiagnosed tumor in his airway.

Baker says no one should die in corrections custody the way Johnson did.

The state has parted ways with Centurion Managed Care, the private contractor that has provided health care in Vermont prisons for the past five years.

As of July 1, VitalCore is now caring for the state's inmates.