The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is fining Bennington College more than $15,000 for mismanaging hazardous waste on campus, violating state regulations.

The DEC says it inspected the campus in May 2019 and found violations related to proper signage, storage and labeling of hazardous waste materials.

It says the school was also not monitoring the storage areas.

The DEC says after notification, the college complied to fix the issues.