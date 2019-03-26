Vt. DEC releases annual enforcement report

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has released its 2018 Enforcement Report, which shows how the state responded to citizen complaints and otherwise took action to protect Vermonters from harm

Last year the DEC received over 2,700 complaints of alleged environmental harm. They assessed almost $200,000 in penalties for approximately 50 of the most egregious violations. They say citizens reporting alleged violations are a critical source of information and they take those complaints seriously.

Last year the six most common types of violations were:

-Hazardous material releases involving petroleum or other fuels

-Unsafe fuel tanks that pose an imminent risk

-Illegal dumping

-Releasing sediment or other pollution into a stream or lake

-Septic system failures

-Wetland violations

Click here for a link to the report.