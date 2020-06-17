Vt. DMV resumes commercial vehicle learner's permit testing

Good news for new drivers: the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles will resume commercial vehicle learner's permit testing on Thursday.

Customers can schedule appointments by calling 802-828-2000 or by visiting the DMV website.

CDL permit tests will be available in Rutland, Colchester and Berlin.

CDL skills tests will be available at the Rutland and Colchester locations.

It's all by appointment only, no walk-ins allowed.

The DMV says you shouldn't bring anyone with you due to social distancing guidelines unless they're essential, like a caregiver, parent or translator. And it says if you feel sick, don't come.