Vt. Democrats fail to override governor's veto of paid family leave

The effort by Vermont Democratic lawmakers to override the governor's veto of the paid family leave plan has failed-- by just one vote.

Democrats rallied to try to find the votes to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of the bill.

It passed the Senate last month by a vote of 20-9, surpassing the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

But while the bill passed in the House, it didn't happen with a two-thirds majority, sending lawmakers in search of more support.

In a vote today, Democrats fell short by one vote on a count of 99-51.

The governor said he couldn't support the family and medical leave plan because it included a $29 million payroll tax. It would have guaranteed up to 12 weeks of paid parental or bonding leave and up to eight weeks of paid family care leave.

