Vt. Dems: former director embezzled from party

The Vermont Democratic Party says a former director stole thousands of dollars of party funds.

In a statement, party leaders say they have filed a criminal complaint against former Director of Party Operations, Brandon Batham.

Batham resigned in July after the party became suspicious of a mileage-reimbursement form. They say he admitted to taking just under $3,000, and told them he would pay it back.

But the party says from January to June this year, Batham embezzled, or misused more than $18,000.

Leaders say they are hiring an outside firm for accounting and are bringing in an auditor to review party finances from the last three years.

No word yet if Batham is facing any criminal charges.

