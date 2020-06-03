Vt. Episcopal bishop speaks out about president's photo-op

The fallout from the president's recent photo-op continues.

Peaceful protesters across from the White House were forcibly dispersed by federal police who used tear gas and rubber bullets. Moments later, President Trump walked to the nearby damaged St. John's church where he held up a Bible to pose for pictures.

The D.C. bishop condemned the president's actions. Vermont Episcopal Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown did, too, saying, "Using precious objects of our faith as props in a display to uphold white dominance and violence is a blatant display of evil."

Bishop MacVean-Brown spoke with our Darren Perron about what happened, her reaction and race in Vermont. Watch the video for the interview.