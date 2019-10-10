Vt. Financial Regulation Commissioner: Still working with investors

The Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner says the state's still working with a group of foreign investors.

They're the ones who lost money in the Kingdom Con scandal.

Last week, WCAX found out the group of investors won an appeal in the Vermont Supreme Court.

The suit says the state was part of the $200-Million fraud scheme.

They pointed to the state-run Vermont Regional Center and top officials with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

They're accused of being negligent in overseeing the Federal EB-5 program.

"There are still investors we are working hard to ensure that they get their immigration benefit that was a number one in terms of their priority and then also working closer to the receiver to make sure they get as much of that money back as possible," said Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

The ruling kicks the case back to Vermont Superior Court for further consideration.

Investors contributed $500,000 each in exchange for a Green Card and a path to permanent residency.

