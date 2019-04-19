Vt. Fish & Wildlife say the bears are back and on the prowl

Vermont Fish & Wildlife say the bears are back and are on the prowl.

They say bear and human conflict is probable this year because of a bad fall for wild bear foods.

They say a lot of the bears went into hibernation hungrier than usual. So they want you to keep bears wild by removing any potential food sources that could cause them to associate people with food.

They have already received complaints this spring.

A bear had to be put down in Richmond after it tried to kill sheep and destroy property on a farm.