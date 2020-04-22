Vt. Fish & Wildlife urges Bellows Falls residents to be on lookout for bear

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials says bears are coming out of their dens and some are causing problems in Bellows Falls.

The department says they have had several reports of bear sightings in the area. They say there are not any significant complaints other than the bear getting into bird feeders at some homes. They recommend staying alert and sharing information with neighbors.

"If a bear shows up, how can you give that bear a negative experience -- kind of scare it a little bit, at the very least. Poke your head out a window and holler at the bear. Often, a bear that has not visited many backyards -- that's enough to scare and convince them to go back to the forest," said Vt. Fish and Wildlife's Forrest Hammond.

This is also a reminder to bear proof your back yard by taking down bird feeders and locking up any garbage.

