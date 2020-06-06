Vt. GOP chair statement on daughter's "unfortunate" social media comments

Many of you have reached out to WCAX News about concerning comments on a Facebook post.

Chair of Vermont's Republican party, Deb Billado, has released a statement about the comments made by her African American daughter, that have been portrayed by some as being racially insensitive.

"The VTGOP and I will not tolerate any behavior that would cause any harm to any individual," the statement said. "It is very important in America that we behave in a manner where everyone is treated with respect and we need to be very careful that our words reflect that respect."

"As the mother of an African American daughter and an Asian American daughter, I am very sensitive to language and behavior, whether intentional or not, that can be very harmful to any person.

Her actions were wrong and unfortunate. It is important to note that I neither speak for my daughter nor does she speak for me or for the VTGOP. The VTGOP and I will not tolerate any behavior that would cause any harm to any individual."