Vt. Gov. Scott supports Weld for President

Vermont's republican governor is supporting a GOP candidate other than President Trump. Governor Phil Scott says he's backing former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.

Weld is a centrist republican who was elected in the mid 90's. Governor Scott has been an outspoken critic of the President. He recently said President Trump abused his power and shouldn't be in office. Gov. Scott says he'll support Bill Weld.

"Governor Weld is someone who's on the ticket, I've met with him before and I think a lot about him and his platform. I will be supporting him," said Gov. Scott.

Millions of voters, including Vermonters will hit the polls on "Super Tuesday" on March 3rd. Former Governor Weld, and President Trump are up against Roque De La Fuente of California in the Republican primaries.

