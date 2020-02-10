Vt. Gov. Scott vetoes minimum wage bill

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed the minimum wage bill.

The bill would have raised the minimum wage to $11.75 next year and $12.55 in 2022.

But the governor said he still had concerns. He says it would have a negative impact on small business and economic growth.

"It's critical to recognize that we share the goal of Vermonters making more money. I also believe Vermonters should keep more of what they earn, which is why I can't support policies that increase the costs of living," Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement Monday night. "Despite S.23's good intentions, the reality is there are too many unintended consequences and we cannot grow the economy or make Vermont more affordable by arbitrarily forcing wage increases. I believe this legislation would end up hurting the very people it aims to help," he concluded.

Two years ago, the governor vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour.