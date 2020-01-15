Vt. Gov. picks new Sheriff for Orleans County

Orleans County has a new sheriff and her name is Jennifer Harlow.

Governor Phil Scott appointed Harlow and said she will bring a dynamic approach to the department.

Harlow has worked in the Newport Police Department where she focused on prevention and investigation crimes against children, school safety, the opioid crisis, and more.

Harlow graduated from the Agawam Police Academy in 1999 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Johnson State College.

Harlow will be sworn in later this month.