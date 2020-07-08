Vt. Gov. to send letter to bar owners

Burlington bars are being monitored more closely after four were cited last week for non-compliance with the governor’s pandemic orders.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city didn’t receive complaints this past weekend, and he says it appears bar owners and customers are more aware and more compliant.

Weinberger adds that Governor Phil Scott is sending a letter to bar owners reiterating the regulations, adding more rules, and letting them know the Department of Liquor Control will be conducting compliance checks.

"They require bars to operate in a very different way than they would in normal times but bars that want to stay open will need to do that and the governor’s committing to new compliance and I just want to be clear, the city fully supports the governor taking this new posture," Weinberger said.

Weinberger says he doesn’t want to shut bars down again, but he will if there are more incidents of non-compliance.