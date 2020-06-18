Vt. Health Commissioner asks you to avoid travel

People who are hard of hearing or deaf now have a better way of communicating with law enforcement in Vermont, if they are pulled over while driving -- visor cards.

Keep these 4 by 9 cards in the driver's side visor of your car to make it clear to officers the person driving is hearing impaired.

That keeps you from having to dig through your car during a stop.

The Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living worked with the Vermont DMV to identify each possible question that an officer may want to ask a deaf or hearing impaired driver.

"So, do you need an interpreter? Do you lip read? Would you prefer to write notes? Do you need to see my driver's license? My registration? Why was I pulled over? So, all of those things are on the placard to facilitate easy communication with the officer," Vermont Association of the deaf Elena Shapiro signed.

Every Vermont State Police Trooper has one.

To get your own, you can request one on the DMV website by clicking here.