Vt. Health Commissioner asks you to avoid travel

If you don't have to leave the state this summer, don't. That's what Vermont's Health Commissioner is asking you to do to keep coronavirus cases from surging.

"We're seeing enough viral spread around the country, and some of it within driving range of Vermont to conclude that traveling does pose a significant added risk," Dr. Mark Levine said.

Dr. Levine said if you must go somewhere else, check out the data for where you're headed, how many active cases are there, and to look at the trends.

Dr, Levine says until there are effective treatments or a vaccine, it's safer to stay closer to home.