Vt. health commissioner: Vermonters don't need to worry about mosquito-borne illnesses

While mosquitoes may still be buzzing, Vermont's health commissioner says he isn't worried about an illness known as "EEE" or eastern equine encephalitis.

Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says there haven't been any cases in Vermont.

At least 20 cases of EEE have been reported in 5 states, including New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, officials say as of last week, there were eight human EEE cases, including one death.

Dr. Levine does say there have been some pools in the state that have tested for West Nile.

And while he says there's potential for mosquito-born illnesses here, it's not something we need to be too worried about.

"They shouldn't be worried about it, but they should understand that we are no less susceptible than any other New England state. There's always the potential. It seems that the southern New England states have had more evidence of that but we are always on the alert," said Dr. Levine.

Levine says frost will put an end to most concerns as mosquitoes won't be out.

He did say that mosquitos will still buzz around in the 40's.