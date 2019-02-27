Vt. health commissioner to testify in DC on measles outbreak

Vermont's health commissioner is calling for a concerted effort to get rid of measles and he's blaming the current outbreak on misinformation on the internet encouraging people not to get vaccinated.

In a letter to Congress ahead of hearings on measles outbreaks across the country Wednesday, Dr. Mark Levine says the spread of inaccurate or misleading information on vaccines is a "modern-day assault on science and evidence."

Since the start of 2019, measles has been reported in 10 states.

The CDC recommends that all children get the measles-mumps-rubella shot (MMR).

Dr. Levine said that vaccines, like any medicine, can have side effects, but that the MMR shot is very safe.

Vermont data for 2018 shows 97.2 percent of students met the MMR school vaccination requirement.