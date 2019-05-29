Vt. Health Commissioner supports getting rid of religious exemption

With the spread of measles continuing, various states are cracking down on parents who are sending their kids to school unvaccinated.

New York lawmakers are calling for an end to non-medical exemptions for vaccines. Recently, Maine passed a bill similar to what New York is trying to do, becoming only the fourth state in the U.S. to ban non-medical exemptions to all vaccines. In Oregon, legislators are working on a bill to ban non-medical exemptions.

Vermont has religious and medical exemptions. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he supports getting rid of the religious exemption. "This has been studied very closely, and there is really across religions, very little in the way of prohibition of vaccination," said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine says when the measles were prevalent in the U.S., hundreds died every year, tens of thousands were hospitalized and millions got sick.