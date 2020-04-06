Vt. Health Dept. assessing senior living facilities' ability to deal with infection

The Vermont Health Department says it is reaching out to all assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the state to assess their ability to deal with an infection.

To date, they've assessed 29 facilities. Twenty-three still need to be done.

We asked why this outreach is happening now, almost a month after the coronavirus started sweeping though a suburban Seattle nursing home, where it killed 35 people.

"And this is the type of work they do all the time, funded by a CDC grant to do infection prevention and control in health care facilities, including hospitals, longterm care and other types of healthcare settings. We've just, we've just ramped up those efforts, with a new tool that the CDC created a week or so ago to do these tele-assessments over the phone. Um, in particular for longterm care facilities," said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist.