Vt. Health Dept. responds to social media video suggesting COVID-19 cure

It's understandble that people are searching for a cure to coronavirus, but the COVID-19 team at the Vermont Health Department warns against putting your trust in social media videos.

We've heard from several of you wondering if a miracle treatment was stumbled upon by a woman in a video floating around Facebook.

"We encourage Vermonters to seek science-based information from trusted sources, such as the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Whether it's an article, photo or video, you can help prevent the spread of misinformation by only sharing information from reliable sources," said a Health Dept. spokesperson.

