Vt. House approves $6.1 billion budget bill

The Vermont House has passed a $6.1 billion dollar state budget and a tax bill to help pay for it.

The House voted 139 to one in favor of the spending plan. It includes new investments in early child care and higher education and modest gains on fighting climate change.

"The unanimous vote speaks to the degree of cooperation and compromise and working together that the committee was able to do. I'm really proud of them," said Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero.

The state's child care system will see a boost with $8 million in new funding. That will raise subsidies for low-income parents and raise pay for workers.

"The child care bill we passed is a great investment. It's an investment in families, in the community, in the economy and most importantly our youngest citizens," said Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington.

Some of the governor's wishes are included -- like $3 million to the Vermont State Colleges system to avoid tuition hikes.

The lone no vote came from Rep. Selene Colburn, P-Burlington, who wants more money to fight climate change.

"You know, every year we move at a snail's pace. We have one less year in the essentially decade that scientists are telling us to take concrete, massive, critical action," she said.

One climate change initiative moving forward is a doubling of the fuel tax. The House is also stripping schools, municipalities and nonprofits of their exemption -- all to expand home weatherization.

To help pay for new spending, the House passed a tax bill on a 116 to 22 vote. It raises $4.5 million, with the biggest chunk coming from raising taxes on capital gains.

"It's mostly the people at the upper-income levels, and those are the same people who are obviously gonna benefit from the estate tax change," said Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais.

The tax and spending bills now head to the Senate, where senators will spend the next several weeks pouring over them.