Vermont House approves legal marijuana market bill

Vermont House lawmakers have passed a bill that would clear the way for a legal cannabis market in the Green Mountains.

For over five hours Wednesday, members hashed out amendments to the cannabis bill. It calls for sales to be charged a 20% tax. Some of that revenue to be used for after school and summer learning programs -- a proposal from the governor. But one point of contention has been whether towns should be able to charge a local option tax for hosting a cannabis retailer. House lawmakers eliminated the 2% local option tax.

But some lawmakers continue to have concerns about the bill as is. Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, says the bill should do more to address the health aspects of marijuana and its effect on young people.

"It's not about some radical extreme health risk, the problem is the minimization of the actual risk that's going on. We know that it's nothing. We have psychosis induced by marijuana and so forth," Donahue said.

She also says advertising cannabis is a big concern, especially ads targeting new users. She hoped to add an amendment Thursday limiting the scope of cannabis advertising.

There are a few safeguards. The bill bans flavored cannabis vapes and sets a cap on the potency of the cannabis to 30% THC. The bill also creates a Cannabis Control Board to oversee and regulate the sales of marijuana. Member would be appointed by Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

There was immense pressure on lawmakers to vote on the legal market this week. Town Meeting Day is next week and some towns have measures on the ballot on whether to allow individual sales.