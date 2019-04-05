Vt. House gives final approval to paid family leave

The Vermont House has given final approval to a paid family and medical leave bill.

Lawmakers on Friday voted 92-52-- for the second day in a row-- in favor of the mandatory program.

The program will cost $76 million a year and all working Vermonters will have to pay a 0.55 percent tax on their wages. It will provide up to 12 weeks off for parental bonding and up to eight weeks off to care for yourself or a relative.

The House has fallen short of the 100 votes needed to override a veto which is significant because Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, doesn't support a mandatory program.