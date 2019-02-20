Vt. House to debate abortion rights bill

Lawmakers in the Vermont House are expected to take preliminary action on a bill to make obtaining an abortion a right.

More than 90 House members have co-sponsored H.57, a bill to codify in statute that it is legal to get an abortion in Vermont. Legislative leaders say Vermont doesn't have a law on the books stating that, and with a new conservative balance on the U.S. Supreme Court, some lawmakers are concerned the hallmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade may be overturned. They want to ensure abortion remains legal in Vermont.

Debate over the preliminary vote starts at 1 p.m. And is expected to take several hours.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a similar bill last month codifying rights laid out in federal abortion rulings.