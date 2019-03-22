Vt. House to take up paid family leave bill

Vermont lawmakers are working furiously to wrap up some big-ticket bills, including a complex paid family leave bill which the House is expected to take up next week.

The tax-writing committee in the Vermont House has finalized a paid family leave program that will cost about $75 million a year. With legislative deadlines bearing down the House Ways and Means Committee voted seven to four to send a paid leave program to the full House. The committee included a provision to have it run by a private insurance company.

"What we've done instead, is borrowed a little bit from the work the governor and his administration have done," said Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais. She says having the state run the show was just too expensive. "We were convinced that asking our state government to stand up a program and run it -- and including the need for really substantial reserves to do that -- was probably not the most cost-effective way to do this."

The plan allows for 12 weeks of parental leave and eight weeks for an illness. It will cost all Vermont workers half-a-percent of their wages. Employers can help cover some of that, all of it, or none of it. "It will be up to the employer to say, 'We want to help you with that cost,' or, 'We don't feel that we can,' Ancel said.

It's a mandatory program for workers, though, which is a deal breaker for some members.

"I think it's a concept that businesses that offer it now will continue to offer, but I don't think it should be a mandate. Mandatory is a no vote for me," said Rep. Patrick Brennan, R-Colchester.

In January Republican Gov. Phil Scott pitched a bi-state voluntary paid leave program with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and Scott remains committed to keeping it voluntary.

"That continues to be what the governor see as the best path to start. We share the goals of the legislature here," said Rebecca Kelley, Scott's spokeswoman. She says a new $75 million tax on working Vermonters is not something he wants. to see. "The governor is gonna find it difficult to support a broad-based tax increase of this size when we have a voluntary approach on the table that doesn't require a payroll tax."

The House was able to pass a paid leave bill last year but the governor vetoed it -- a strong sign that they'll likely pass this one.