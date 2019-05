The judge in the lawsuit for Act 46 is now siding for the state. Act 46 would merge some of the Vermont school districts.

Stowe and Elmore-Morristown districts sued the state over Act 46, saying the districts did not need to merge.

They requested a judge to send the case back to the state board of education for review but the judge ruled against it.

We're now waiting to learn what the schools' next steps are.

The districts were originally ordered to merge by July 1st.