Vt. Labor Dept adds online option for unemployment claims

After struggling to answer thousands of phone calls from Vermonters trying to file for unemployment, the Vermont Department of Labor has added a new electronic form and increased staffing.

We told you on Tuesday that many people called for hours without ever getting answers.

So now, the Labor Department has added a new electronic form and increased staffing to help people trying to file for unemployment.

The online form lets people looking to establish an initial claim with the department do so electronically.

The department has also tripled the number of staffers at its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center. And added an additional phone number just for people trying to establish initial claims.

To establish an initial claim with the Department of Labor:

By phone:

Full-Service Filing of Claims: 1-877-214-3330 (individuals should try this line first)

Supplemental Initial Claim Intake: 1-888-807-7072

By internet:

Electronic Form for Initial Intake

